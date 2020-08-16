Hyman Charles D Has $24.07 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hyman Charles D grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.3% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $137.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,416. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

