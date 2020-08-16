II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.45-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.99 million.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. II-VI has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that II-VI will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised II-VI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities lowered shares of II-VI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.97.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $690,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,223.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $502,599.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,233 shares in the company, valued at $881,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,515 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.