Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Hyman Charles D’s 6th Largest Position

Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,175 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.9% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 22,297,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,581,121. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

