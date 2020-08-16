Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Hyman Charles D’s 6th Largest Position

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,175 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.9% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 22,297,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,581,121. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit