Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.89. 22,297,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,581,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.