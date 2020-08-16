Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Short Interest Up 55.4% in March

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,531,000 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the February 27th total of 985,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSWF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.99. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Inter Pipeline to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

