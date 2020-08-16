Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 232.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,344 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 362,652 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,441,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,761,000 after purchasing an additional 260,208 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 727,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 131,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 688,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 131,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. 565,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,885. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $22.37.

