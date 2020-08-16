Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 62,877 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 366.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 13,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. 7,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,616. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

