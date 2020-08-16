iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,549 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,021,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,309,208 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

