iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,506 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 380,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,507 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 74,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,225 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.10.

