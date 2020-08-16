iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Lowered by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $47,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after buying an additional 5,432,227 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $596,586,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $422,596,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,878 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.09. 643,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,344. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.87. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $213.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.