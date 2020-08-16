iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $22,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,745,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,116 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,219,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,469 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,115 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,006,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,237,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.34. The stock had a trading volume of 926,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,356. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

