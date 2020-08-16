iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,679. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

