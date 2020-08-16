Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.33.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of JKHY traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.36. 620,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,335. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $195.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

