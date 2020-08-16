Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,449,100 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 2,904,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,135.5 days.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV stock remained flat at $$1.38 during trading hours on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

About Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, baby lotion and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine pads, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit