Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,449,100 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 2,904,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,135.5 days.
Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV stock remained flat at $$1.38 during trading hours on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.25.
About Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV
