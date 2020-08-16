Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €56.59 ($66.57).

KRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €51.70 ($60.82) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of Krones stock traded down €0.60 ($0.71) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €59.15 ($69.59). 20,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a twelve month low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a twelve month high of €75.50 ($88.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -712.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €57.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

