Kuende Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $139,316.72 and $54.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kuende has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Kuende token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bancor Network and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00040714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $692.29 or 0.05846796 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Kuende Token Profile

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

