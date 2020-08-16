Kyber Network (KNC) Price Hits $1.85 on Major Exchanges

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Kyber Network token can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00015647 BTC on major exchanges. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $362.24 million and $82.12 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00040714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $692.29 or 0.05846796 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002652 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003253 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,451,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,519,138 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

