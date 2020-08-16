Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Acquires New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $761,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.64. 5,122,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,061,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.69.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.