Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Acquires New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $761,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.64. 5,122,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,061,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.69.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit