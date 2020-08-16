Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $233,120,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,102,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,700 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,934,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.84.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

