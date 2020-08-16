Level01 (LVX) Trading 4.4% Lower This Week

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last week, Level01 has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Level01 token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $31.78 million and $882,269.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $693.04 or 0.05851207 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050117 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Level01 Profile

Level01 (LVX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,460,195 tokens. The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official website is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

