Litecoin Cash Price Down 20.6% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $2,441.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Braziliex, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.58 or 0.01491352 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000136 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,830.85 or 0.99918313 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 687,272,325 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Braziliex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

