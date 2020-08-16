Loopring Trading Up 30.1% Over Last 7 Days (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Loopring has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $219.42 million and approximately $55.49 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.04 or 0.05851207 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050117 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,142,384,277 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

