Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $93.37 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Lumentum to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.03. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $441,470.56. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,706. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $27,725,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

