Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Raised by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $58,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.38.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,292. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $327.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

