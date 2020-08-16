Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Trimmed by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.48. 7,050,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,408,119. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average is $79.37. The stock has a market cap of $211.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

