Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.48. 7,050,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,408,119. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

