Metal (MTL) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00003272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metal has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $25.47 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

