Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 24,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 42.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 28.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 49.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $30.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of MCB stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $31.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,222. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $270.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

