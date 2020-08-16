Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to post earnings per share of $5.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.94. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings of $5.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $23.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.02 to $23.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $26.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.20 to $26.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Evercore ISI lowered Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $733.20.

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.88, for a total value of $2,008,351.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,663,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.00, for a total value of $1,413,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,018 shares of company stock worth $10,716,045 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $16,852,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $12.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $961.04. 80,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $975.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $867.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $767.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

