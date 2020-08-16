Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) will post $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.58. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,767. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

In other news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $447,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 208,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

