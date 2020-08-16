Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) to announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.90. Molson Coors Brewing posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Brewing.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 293.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $37.68. 900,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,847. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

