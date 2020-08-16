Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 941.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 42.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Moody’s by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.59, for a total value of $3,438,957.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,728.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,577,635. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.05. The company had a trading volume of 428,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.17 and a 200 day moving average of $256.63. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $296.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.75.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

