Naviaddress (NAVI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $91,842.24

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $91,842.24 and $7,196.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00040667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.34 or 0.05842200 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

