Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navigator from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Navigator stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Navigator has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $491.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navigator had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Navigator will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Navigator by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,015,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 69,248 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Navigator by 1.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,389,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 24,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Navigator by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the first quarter worth $61,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

