Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 112.42% and a negative net margin of 96.74%.

NEON traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 69,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,733. Neonode has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

