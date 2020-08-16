NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 635,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,822,000 after acquiring an additional 275,437 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.50. 1,199,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,425. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $289.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

