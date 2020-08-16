Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,197 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,378,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 667,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 29,147 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 21,791 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,446,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,696,000 after buying an additional 388,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 20,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,510. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

