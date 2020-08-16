Novare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,336 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,290,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $323.70. 1,787,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,987. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $324.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.75. The company has a market cap of $307.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,186 shares of company stock worth $31,849,251 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.