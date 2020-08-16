Novare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 115,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.47.

Shares of BDX traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.17. 1,099,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,938. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.29. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

