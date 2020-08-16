Novare Capital Management LLC Has $9.62 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after buying an additional 1,242,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after buying an additional 165,895 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,142,000 after buying an additional 92,885 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $814,556,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,774,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,732,000 after buying an additional 137,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.50.

TMO stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.76. 898,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $392.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $423.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $8,180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,527,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,031 shares of company stock valued at $75,465,257. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.