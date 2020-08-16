Novare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 223.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.2% during the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 23.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,446. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,792,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $278.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

