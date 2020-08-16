Novare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,416. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

