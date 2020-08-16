Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,154 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,332 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.03. 2,060,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414,967. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.01. The company has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.37.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

