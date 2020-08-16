Novare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,328,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,262,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.50. The company has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

