Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,494 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

Accenture stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,189. The company has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $232.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

