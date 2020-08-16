Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 4,859 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,991 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 2.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 67.1% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 22,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.6% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,421 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 95,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 204,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.59.

WMT traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.60. 6,682,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,048,737. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $134.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

