Novare Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura upped their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.78.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,579. The stock has a market cap of $301.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.44. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $282.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

