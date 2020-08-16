Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:NVLNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:NVLNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NVLNF remained flat at $$0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 26,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,364. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. Novelion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Get Novelion Therapeutics alerts:

Novelion Therapeutics Company Profile

Novelion Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Japan, Brazil, and internationally. Its commercial products include metreleptin, a recombinant analog of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPTA brand name; and lomitapide capsule for the treatment of adult patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Novelion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novelion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.