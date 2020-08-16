Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:NVLNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:NVLNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NVLNF remained flat at $$0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 26,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,364. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. Novelion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.00.
Novelion Therapeutics Company Profile
