Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $48.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTR. BofA Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.24.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in Nutrien by 43.8% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 3.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 6.8% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 25.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.