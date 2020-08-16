Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Up 19.1% in January

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NXJ stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.02. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,526. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 25.8% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 42.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 34.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

