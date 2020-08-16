Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Up 19.1% in January

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NXJ stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.02. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,526. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.
About Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
